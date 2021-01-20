To the editor — I know Congressman Dan Newhouse to be a good and honorable man. He has done a commendable job of representing Washington state's 4th Congressional District since 2015.
On Jan. 13, Newhouse took his responsibilities as an elected representative of Congress to a whole new level. He demonstrated incredible courage and selflessness when he crossed party lines and joined nine other Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives in a vote to impeach President Trump. To me, Dan's courageous action was inspirational. He put the good of the nation ahead of the divisive partisan politics that continues to tear our country apart.
With his vote he showed us in no uncertain terms that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States. He showed us that the Constitution is the supreme law of the land; not the political machinations and violence of disparate factions. Thank you for your leadership and courage, Dan. I only hope that all of the other members of Congress on both sides of the aisle learn from your heroic example.
DAVE FONFARA
Yakima