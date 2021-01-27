To the editor — I have read several letters lauding Rep. Dan Newhouse for voting in favor of impeaching President Trump. I can understand the glee lefties must feel when a Republican betrays his/her constituents.
Rep. Newhouse doesn't surprise me. Just about the first thing he did in D.C. was to support known RINO John Boehner and then supporting confirmed RINO and Romney sycophant Paul Ryan. You would think that a Republican, elected by Republicans, would be mindful of the position of most of their Republican support. The last poll I saw gave Trump a Republican approval number around 87%.
Newhouse apparently has decided to end the masquerade and exhibit his liberal leanings. He campaigned as a conservative, but this action proves otherwise. I pray he faces serious and triumphant opposition in the primary.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima