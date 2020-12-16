To the editor — Rep. Dan Newhouse was among the 126 Republicans in Congress who signed the amicus brief in support of Texas’ lawsuit challenging the presidential election results in four states. Thankfully, the Supreme Court immediately dismissed this latest bid to sabotage the voice of the people.
The fact that Newhouse supported this desperation play that would subvert democracy does not speak well of him. I am disappointed that he would join colleagues who were duped into thinking there was justification for this dangerous attempt.
Newhouse had an opportunity to educate his Republican colleagues about how well vote-by-mail works in Washington state. And he could have upheld that an increased voter base makes democracy healthier and more authentic. Instead, he colluded with Trump, whose motives are so self-serving that he is prepared to destroy the foundations of our democracy. How sad.
As I used to tell my children when one of them behaved poorly, “You’re better than that.”
It is time, regardless of which side of the aisle a person sits on, to put our democracy ahead of party affiliation. The election is over. Let’s move on.
CAROL LICHT
Yakima