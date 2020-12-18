To the editor — Disappointment. Sadness. Disgust. Alarm. Revulsion. Irritation. Concern.
I’ve been trying to come up with the right word to describe my reaction to the story in the Dec. 10 Herald-Republic that U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is among those Republicans in Congress who supported the wacko Texas lawsuit challenging Joe Biden’s victory in the states of Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. A suit, by the way, that was summarily rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.
By endorsing the Texas effort to overturn the results of what has been proved multiple times to be fair and legal elections in those four states, Newhouse joins those Republicans who would essentially overturn a constitutionally legitimate vote of the people just to suck up to the loser and his so-called “base.”
Really, congressman? Really! Have you no shame?
ED STOVER
Yakima