To the editor — Sedition is “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state.” The degree and persistence of Trump lies make it clear he is trying to steal an election by raising enough civil unrest and discontent to do so, whipping supporters into a frenzy that risks violence and permanent damage to our democracy. It is time to call this for what it is: Sedition. Sedition against an America that votes for its leaders. Sedition against a strong local election system based in federalism. Sedition against the hard work and integrity of countless local election officials and volunteers. Sedition against the will of the people.
Every Republican leader who answered Trump’s loyalty call to sign onto the bogus Texas lawsuit is complicit. Not all answered. But Dan Newhouse did. His murky reasons are misdirection, a cover for complicity or cowardice. We must look at what he does and not what he says. His actions, not his words, prove he was “all in” on a subversive lawsuit that was literally about overturning an election on bogus claims. When called to stand up for democracy, he chose to follow the other path. He isn’t worthy of the office he holds.
DANIEL FESSLER
Yakima