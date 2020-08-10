To the editor — One of Dan Newhouse’s first acts in Congress was to break his campaign promise to better our lives, so he threw DACA kids under the bus. Now, “I will continue to work as hard as I can to earn everybody’s faith not only in myself as their representative, but also in good government.” Dan Newhouse, R, is currently on vacation to restore our faith in good government. There was a time I could have burst out laughing. Now, his cynical manipulations are no laughing matter.
These are hard times. People are sick and dying in our beautiful Valley, schools struggling, and businesses closed while we fight each other over basic health precautions. Meanwhile, Newhouse channels Donald Trump’s toxic nonsense or the latest RNC talking points in answer to this constituent’s specific concerns. Spell it out, Dan, how did we lose faith in you?
Dan Newhouse is not running for office to restore anything other than his own faith in schmoozing “conservatives” with empty sugar pies in order to stay in power. He treats voters like complete morons. Enough. Show him some spine. Vote against Dan Newhouse with an invitation to work for a living.
MARTHA RICKEY
Yakima