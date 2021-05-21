To the editor — U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is at it again. He displayed his indifference to the wishes of his constituents by voting to impeach President Trump even though he was no longer in office. He was one of only eight Republican turncoats to do so. Now he has once again joined the Democrats in voting for a highly political commission to investigate the incident on Washington on Jan 6.
Just about everyone wants to know just what happened there but also would like to know all about the riots and violence in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Minneapolis and other locales. Republicans would endorse an effort to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate ALL riots and violence sans political agendas. Newhouse claimed loud and clear that he was a conservative during his elections but has behaved more like the Democrat employee he was for eight years under Gov. Christine Gregoire. The Republican Party leaders have requested his resignation but he pays about as much attention to them as he does to those who voted for him.
Thankfully, we will have the opportunity to replace him with someone faithful next year.
RUDY BARNSLEY
Yakima