To the editor — Shame on Rep. Dan Newhouse. He joined other House Republicans to support a lawsuit to overturn an election lost by Donald Trump. The lawsuit was bogus on facts and law, organized by a Texas Trump toady under indictment.
Newhouse and others sought to invalidate millions of votes in four states by American citizens without any evidence of widespread fraud. The Supreme Court quickly rejected the claims, but the lawsuit fueled baseless conspiracy claims and undermined confidence in our elections, the foundation of our Democracy. Dan Newhouse betrayed his oath to defend the U.S. Constitution.
CASEY CORR
Yakima