To the editor — I would like to congratulate my representative in Washington, Mr. Newhouse, on his letting his conscience vote for himself. What he really means is he could not in all good conscience vote any other way, what with all the money and other gratuitous gifts from special interest groups put in his coffers.
We did not vote for him to vote his conscience." We voted for him to represent U.S. voters' conscience. We have made a very grave error in putting him in office, and I will diligently search for and support any petition or movement to recall said representative. I (if possible) will not wait another election cycle to get rid of this blight on our district.
RICHARD HALDERMAN
Yakima