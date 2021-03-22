To the editor — A tax on capital gains income recently passed the Washington state Senate despite bipartisan opposition. The vote was 25-24.
Last Monday, the bill was heard in the House Finance Committee, on which I sit. The measure is unconstitutional and unnecessary. Our state constitution prohibits income taxes, a position that has been reaffirmed many times by courts and by voters. On top of that, we don’t need the money. Our budget is bigger than ever before.
I strongly oppose any form of income tax. If one is ever implemented, it will expand to include more people and the rate will almost certainly go up.
If you agree, please contact as many legislators as you can in the state House of Representatives. The camel nose is sniffing the edge of the tent.
STATE REP. JEREMIE DUFAULT
Selah