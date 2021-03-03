To the editor — Regarding the formation of a new Columbia state from Eastern Washington: The most current data from the state of Washington Office of Financial Management, from November 2019, indicated the 20 counties comprising Eastern Washington provided 17.19% of state tax revenues while benefiting from 24.58% of total state revenues.
The counties benefiting most: Adams, Lincoln, Okanogan and Yakima. These counties received twice the amount of state expenditures to those revenues they paid. Of the remaining counties in Eastern Washington, only Chelan, Garfield and Kittitas had a balanced tax revenue return. Basically, 17 counties were in the red.
Based on the OFM report, the individual tax burden per capita in Eastern Washington was $1,862, though the entire state average was $2,586. Why are these numbers important? If a new state were created, those monies collected from the 20 Eastern Washington counties would go to the new state government. All current 30 state agencies and departments would need to be reestablished, along with necessary personnel and infrastructure, both physical and intellectual. The tax burden to individuals in all 20 counties would greatly increase.
A separate state is not a good idea financially nor in any other way.
JANICE WILBUR
Yakima