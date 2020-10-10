To the editor — Once again, religious conservatives, the Catholic Church and "aggrieved" Republicans are taking a hit for standing up for children and decency. They dared collect signatures for a referendum to reverse an obscene sex education curriculum in Washington schools despite stay-at-home orders from the governor.
Anyone who has not read this revolting piece of trash must. Endorsed financially, by Planned Parenthood, it begins in kindergarten and covers far more than discussed in the Herald-Republic article.
The curriculum outline lists the material to be taught in each grade. It was to be read in the spring legislative session but wasn't because it was determined to be too raw. but for kids it's OK? Have parents seen it? What about the teachers who will be forced to compromise their beliefs to teach something they feel is morally wrong? State Sen. Claire Wilson, D-Auburn, said, "This is not about teaching sex. It never has been and it never will be." She was right; it's far worse.
I encourage, no, I challenge the HR to publish the curriculum outline well in advance of Nov. 3. Please step up to the plate and do what's right.
VERNA WISNER
Yakima