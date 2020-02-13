To the editor — On Jan. 1, new laws took effect in attempts to increase safety for vulnerable roadway users such as pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. These laws include educating law enforcement, increasing violation fines, and expanding the clearance between vehicles and vulnerable roadway travelers.
Unfortunately, even as these new laws now become active, I continue to see violation after violation of vehicles speeding, cornering too aggressively, and nearly mowing down schoolkids trying to cross the street.
I hope with these new laws now in place, it will at least cause drivers to slow down when they see a cyclist, motorcycle, scooter or pedestrian, knowing their own liability has increased.
LISA HARMON
Yakima