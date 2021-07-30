To the editor — When the city was forced to change its council election laws, it forced the council members to be from the communities they represented. They now reflect the communities of our city.
As we reflect on who has/is occupying council seats and who wishes to occupy them now, it would behoove us all to be mindful of that.
Who they are is who we are. Who are we, really? Who do we want to be? Are we asking the most of the best of us and are we humble enough to know who they are?
These are difficult questions with no clear answers, but we need to start somewhere and not assume certainty of the answers.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima