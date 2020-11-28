To the editor — I was disheartened to read the Nov. 19 Herald-Republic article on “Turnover high among public health officials.” Seven county or multi-county health departments in Washington state have had their health directors or health officers resign due to stressful working conditions and/or political pressure. Most of these professionals have faithfully served their community for many years.
What is even sadder is to read the Nov. 17 YHR front-page article where Commissioner-elect Amanda McKinney notes she has or will be talking with Commissioners Linde and Anderson about Gov. Inslee's new restrictions to tamp down the extreme rise in COVID-19 cases statewide. The article implies that she is considering defying the governor's new COVID-19 orders.
I'm wondering if our new commissioner is aware that one of her duties is to sit on the Yakima Health District board, where she will participate in making decisions regarding the health of Yakima citizens.
I would suggest that our new commissioner sit down with the Yakima Health District leadership to determine how she might be helpful in stemming the increase of COVID-19 in our county. This dialog might help reduce stress on Yakima's public health officials.
JOHN THAYER
Toppenish