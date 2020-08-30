To the editor — My home was right in the path of the recent fire that came over Ahtanum Ridge. The fire appeared to be fairly well contained until a strong wind brought the flames across the road toward several homes, mine among them. It required a great many firefighters from around the area working several days to finally put out the fire. My neighbor Dave spent well over 24 hours nonstop dousing my property with water and fighting the flames. As a result, the flames did not destroy my house and did far less damage to my property than would have otherwise been the case.
In this time when so much is heard about the harm that people do to one another, I just want to recognize one person who took a huge personal risk to help someone else. If it weren't for Dave's heroic act, there is no question that my house and everything in it would be gone. Sadly, he lost his fifth wheel trailer while saving my home and belongings. Thank you, Dave, you are my hero.
SUSAN GALLEGOS
Yakima