To the editor — I don’t understand the news story of the aircraft carrier captain's frantic plea for help with the COVID-19 virus cases among his crew.
In the recent past the Navy would send aircraft carriers to support recovery in disaster areas, as they have excellent medical facilities and staff combined with ease of transportation by air to hospitals. So now they have a floating city full of thousands of people who have taken an oath to do exactly what you tell them to do, have all of their medical records and nobody can leave or drop by.
A ship seems like one of the best places to test the population, isolate those tested positive to control the spread and treat the virus. Those tested and found not infected can be separated, go through quarantine, then be sent to clean bases to wait for the crisis to run its course.
Along those lines, instead of building a tent hospital in a park with no sewer, power, water or kitchen, put a couple of those giant cruise ships in the harbor (most large cities have access to ports). The owners would be happy to rent them to the government. Hundreds of rooms with beds and a bath. National guard would just have to clean and maintain a unit that was made to be cleaned and maintained as quickly and easily as possible instead of a giant tent full of extension cords, garden hoses and camp cots.
JAY WEESE
Yakima