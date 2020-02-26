To the editor — Humans seem to see with closed eyes tuning into our own narrow world; a pathway strewn with plenty, as we expect it to be. Grabbing here, grabbing there to fill our purported needs — more money, more plastic and polyester, more prestige.
We only see with closed eyes, never noticing that we have cut off our own noses.
We shall surely die because of our choices to disconnect ourselves from the whole, to separate ourselves from our environment, to make a bargain with death. Paying off our debt with a monthly credit card payment that never ends. A dying process created by choice.
The spotted owl, the salmon, the old growth forest, the air we breathe, the rivers, the rain forest, our mother the Earth are screaming to us to listen to the message, to see that what we do to our environment we do to ourselves.
The rhythm of the forest teeming with plants and animals and mighty trees is our heartbeat. It is dying. We are killing ourselves. We can change our behavior and start now.
SHARON COX
Selah