To the editor — American policy should be as wise as serpents and harmless as doves — but it should also be clear-eyed and undeceived.
Totalitarian regimes are led by smart and brutal individuals, or they wouldn't survive. The Putin who kills journalists, ex-pats, invades Ukraine and destabilizes the Mideast knows Russia likely lacks the manufacturing capacity to fight COVID-19 long term (PPE, ventilators). Shrewdly he exchanges some of their current stockpile that we need now for goodwill/access to American industry in the future.
Why help the U.S. and not China? After all, China and Russia share an ideology, a land border and enmity for America. Because they recognize each other’s untrustworthiness. China would use the opportunity to weaken Russia, making China ascendant in central Asia.
Accept the Russian aid: (1) We need it. (2) Part of America’s DNA is to serve the world through our strong economy, a culture of generosity and not fear. (3) Realpolitik understands Russia is a counterweight to China in Asia. (4) And remember: "Nations have no friends, only interests."
MATT LINDNER
Yakima