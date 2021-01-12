To the editor — The Jan. 7 letter about having the National Guard help with vaccines has merit. However, things aren't "normal.” Statewide and nationwide many Guard units are already involved in COVID-19 relief, from staffing testing centers, delivering food at testing centers and distributing PPE in conjunction with emergency management operations. Plus, there is the fact that many of our country's first responders are also in the National Guard, so that would be robbing Peter to pay Paul.
Many Guard units have been tasked to provide support in event of civil unrest, stretching them thinner. Many Guard units are designated as assets of full-time military units and are included in mobilization train-ups and subject to deployment rotations that are planned several years out.
Let's not forget that since Guard personnel are citizen warriors (not just soldiers), they have employers who depend on their employees being there.
GREGG O. HUTCHINSON
Sunnyside