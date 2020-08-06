US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

Federal officers advance on retreating demonstrators after an illegal assembly was declared during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

To the editor — The subline to the Portland "Red flag" headline on July 21 on the front page read "The actions of the federal law enforcement officers are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis." This is a typical example of Associated Press articles that mislead the public, in this case blaming law enforcement for the riots and destruction.

The subheadline should have read "The actions of the rioters injuring people, destroying property and stealing are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis." No nation can survive as a free country without respect for law and order.

STANLEY PRATT

Yakima