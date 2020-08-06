To the editor — The subline to the Portland "Red flag" headline on July 21 on the front page read "The actions of the federal law enforcement officers are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis." This is a typical example of Associated Press articles that mislead the public, in this case blaming law enforcement for the riots and destruction.
The subheadline should have read "The actions of the rioters injuring people, destroying property and stealing are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis." No nation can survive as a free country without respect for law and order.
STANLEY PRATT
Yakima