To the editor — Oct. 4-10 is Mental Illness Awareness Week with the theme “What People with Mental Illness Want You to Know.” This year, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many more people are experiencing mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety.
We at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) want you to know that you are not alone and that help for recovery is available. NAMI affiliates throughout Washington are offering online support groups and classes for those with mental health conditions and for their family members every day of the week. You can find one that fits your schedule by going to namiwa.org. By staying connected, we can build resilience as individuals and as a society.
MARY M. STEPHENSON
President, NAMI Yakima