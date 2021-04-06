To the editor — In early November, Naches Valley High School gave students the option to come back for in-person learning two days a week. Students and staff members are required to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose and are required to stay 6 feet apart at all times. However, many students and even some staff members do not follow these guidelines.
Many students wear their masks under their noses, exposing others to the air they breathe. Unfortunately, quite a few staff members do not enforce these rules, rather than politely suggesting that their students follow school guidelines.
I feel that if students want to stay in in-person school, they should be constantly reminded to stay safe and follow the rules. Schools and districts should send out information, through videos, posters, pamphlets, etc., telling students and staff members what would happen if they decided to be reckless and unsafe with their mask-wearing and social distancing.
The problem should be addressed directly.
LILLY ST. MARTIN
Yakima