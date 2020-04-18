To the editor — Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars, on very short notice, recently canceled our annual crab feed, creating a very hectic situation. All, including NVDS members, were disappointed. However, as it always does, the Naches Valley community responded over and above with understanding, cooperation and assistance.
Special thanks to the local patrons, community members and volunteers for their support, patience and cooperation. Many patrons donated all or partial amounts of their ticket refunds to scholarships for our graduating seniors.
Many businesses donate to our crab feed, and the following said to keep their donation and use the funds for scholarships for graduating seniors: Allan Bros., Apple King, Brandt Fruit Trees, Dave Desmarais, Domex/Kershaw Fruit, Granite Northwest, Price Warehouse, Rowe Farms, Sundquist Fruit, St. Martin Topsoil and Universal Forest Products.
Special thanks also to Fontaine Estates Winery and owners Amy and Marcus Robert. They have provided us great service and cooperation for several years as the site of our annual crab feed. They were excellent working with us.
Again, thanks to everyone. NVDS looks forward to March 2021 when we will have our 20th (almost annual) crab feed.
KEN GREGORICH
President, Naches Valley Dollars for Scholars
Naches