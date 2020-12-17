To the editor — In response to Selah Alliance for Equality's lawsuit against the city of Selah: The NAACP Legal Redress Committee was not approached with official complaints regarding this matter; however, the Yakima County NAACP fully supports their demand for political and social equity.
Individual members of our NAACP branch have (on their own accord) stood shoulder to shoulder with our Selah family and friends on the protest line, hoping officials would respect their First Amendment being utilized.
Protesters in Selah marched and wrote on sidewalks because of the outcry of traumatized Black people across this nation who are scared of death by law enforcement; let's just keep it real. Our criminal and judicial justice system treats Black folks differently.
I watched in dismay at the nasty, threatening, and condescending responses protesters received. It was so disheartening and dehumanizing that it's become an embarrassing statewide and national spectacle.
Shameful in the year 2020 we still face lingering relics of racism and bigotry in the PNW. Every red-blooded American should stand behind the nonpartisan and humane message that Black lives deserve respect, dignity and honor, too. I'll say that a bit louder for the people in the back!
REESHA COSBY
President-elect, Yakima County NAACP