To the editor — As the economy attempts reopening, a few facts may be helpful.
- The current virus in the news is SARS-CoV-2; the disease it causes is COVID-19. You can test positive and not ever be sick (lucky you).
- The No. 1 risk factor for dying from COVID-19 is to be age 75 and older; No. 2 is age 65 or older; No. 3 is massive obesity. If you are in good health and under age 30, worry about driving a car, not COVID-19.
- In the U.S. in 2019, more than 7,000 people died every day, more than 52,000 every week. Keep that in mind when reading current death numbers from COVID-19. Perspective matters.
- At its worst (mid-April) COVID-19 was the No. 3 cause of death in the U.S. (No. 1 is heart disease; No. 2 is cancer).
- The best death rate (so far) is in Germany a 0.32%. The current rate in Yakima County is 3.2%. Not good. Benton County is over 10%.
- An N95 mask will stop particles over 3 microns (3 millionths of a meter). A single virus is smaller than one micron. What the mask actually does is decrease your chance of inhaling an infectious dose of virus by a factor of 5 or 6 (15% to 20% of the chance without a mask). Respond accordingly.
- In China, 60% of infections are acquired from family members, 38% from mass transit, 1% out of doors. Plan accordingly.
- Until more than half the population is vaccinated or otherwise immune, this problem will not go away.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS, M.D.
Yakima