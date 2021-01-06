To the editor — I was surprised on the 24th of December to see no letters about Christmas; three about Newhouse and two about Biden. I have my own issues with Newhouse, a weak conservative. But he was very right to endorse the Texas lawsuit regarding unconstitutional actions in other states and large cities and how those actions adversely affect voters in Texas. Good that Dan took a stand for the U.S. Constitution.
And what about Biden? I kind of feel sorry for Joe. The old guy is my age, possibly a little further mentally gone. But what we can really hate about Joe is his extremist agenda pushed by George Soros, Bernie Sanders and AOC. Free college for all. Medicare for all. Green New Deal, open borders. Stacked and packed Supreme Court. Destruction of the First and Second Amendments, and the whole Constitution. One world order. And more, a lot to be hated; policies, not personalities.
ROBERT J. ALLEN
Tieton