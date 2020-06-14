To the editor — The tragic death of George Floyd has set this country on a course like no other. People are destroying the livelihood of innocent people by looting and burning. What happened to George Floyd was very wrong. The looting and burning is also very wrong.
But let's look at a couple of other facts that are being ignored on a daily basis. African American men in certain cities are killing each other every day at a high rate. African American babies are being aborted every day, especially in New York. Where are the protesters for these lives? There aren't any. I guess their lives don't matter.
It appears that people pick and choose whose life matters and whose doesn't. Did George's life matter because he died or because of who was involved? If it only matters because his life was lost, then all the other lives that were lost should matter too. Think about it.
PAT VICKERS
Cowiche