To the editor — As a scientist, me thinks the coronavirus is Mother Nature’s way of sending a message to the world that if we don't start addressing the issues facing Planet Earth (e.g. overpopulation, global warming, pollution of the water we drink/air we breathe, resource inequality, etc.) then she will eliminate the offending parties (i.e. homo sapiens) and restore order to our fragile environment to the benefit of all other species.
As an apex species, we have been given domain over the ecosystem and yet remain one of the only ones to foul their own nest. Take this as a wake-up call to action that a higher power takes these matters much more seriously than our present regime/world order and clearly has to power to inflict grave harm unless we correct these problems. Time is running short and hard choices must be made; are you experienced?
GARY COX
Ellensburg