To the editor — “No shoes, no shirt, no service.” This requirement is standard in most businesses. Why, then, when a business adds “no mask, no service” is it suddenly an infringement of your rights or a restriction of your personal freedom? Take off your shoes and shirt the next time you object to going into a store that is enforcing the mask-wearing requirement. Who are they to require you to cover your feet and torso? It’s your right to be barefoot and bare-chested if you want to be, isn’t it?
During a recent trip to a Yakima grocery store that doesn’t require masks, almost every customer was bare-faced. Even though there were distance marks on the floor, most were standing close together in the check-out line. It is no mystery why Yakima County has such high infection rates. The majority population doesn’t seem to believe the rules apply to them.
Even if a store doesn’t require masks, use common sense and protect not only yourself but others. Only by everyone following the rules will restaurants, hair salons, entertainment venues and other hurting businesses be able to open before it is too late for them.
EFFIE BURTON
Parker