To the editor — So! It happened again in Colorado, an open carry state and a 15-shot limit on guns. Really! I’m a 92-year-old vet who has shot many kinds of guns in and out of the Army and hunted into my mid-70s. I still own two shotguns, both plugged to hold only three shots; that’s the state law.
I think that would be a great federal law. No gun shall hold more than three shots except military and law enforcement. This would not infringe on hunters or people owning guns.
My wife of 70 years and I have gone to 49 states, 20,000 miles in Mexico, a like amount in Canada, all in an RV, and had no need for a gun. Granted, we had four years of crazy, but that doesn’t explain all that’s going wrong in this land we love. We need some sensible change.
ATHEL MAY
Selah