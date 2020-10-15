To the editor — We're not allowed to criticize Black Lives Matter no matter how many cops are shot or cities burned. BLM says they're fighting systemic racism, but their actions show this isn't true. BLM's followers apparently believe that BLM cares about Black lives despite their silence about Blacks killing Blacks in large numbers in the cities.
BLM wants to abolish the police, but less than 0.1% of Black homicides are due to the police, according to a Harvard study. Up to 95% of the summer’s riots are linked to BLM activism, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
Most Americans don't agree with BLM's goals once they're aware of them. A Gallup poll found 81% of Blacks want the same amount or more of policing in their neighborhoods. Sports world stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal recently came out against defunding the police.
We're not a racist country. People from all over the world want to come here.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima