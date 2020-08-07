To the editor — Back when Paul Harvey had his national radio show (mostly in the noon hour), one of his leads, usually at the end of the broadcast, would be "Now you know the rest of the story." One of his reports was about the former Air Force base located in Moses Lake. First Paul Harvey said that the airport runway was the second-longest runway in the world (at that time).
Second, when Grant County took ownership of the airport as a port district, Harvey also said that it was the first ex-U.S. air base to show a profit. And as Donald W. Meyers reported recently, Japan Air Lines used the airport for training for its pilots of the Boeing 747 and others.
Third, Japan was so pleased with the reception they received from the Moses Lake people, as a thank you they had a beautiful fountain built in one of the lakes in downtown Moses Lake.
Talking about airports, did you know how O'Hare in Chicago got its name? They named it after a famous Chicago-born ace fighter pilot who lost his life in the Pacific theater during World War II. Pilot Edward O’Hare had the distinction of being the son of one of Al Capone's chief financial managers (I don't think many people researched or knew of this at that time). There is a plaque stating all of this in an obscure place at O’Hare Airport.
RICK ANDERSON
Yakima