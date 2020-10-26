To the editor — I would like to let you and Yakima County residents know we have the best representative out there. I am very grateful and thankful for Gina Mosbrucker, who truly is a voice for the people.
I had written about animal abuse and how it needed a tougher penalty for the people who abuse them. She reached out and met with me, took lots of notes and started the research needed to make sure there were no surprises or anything to stop the process. She updated me through the legislative process and had me come to Olympia and testify. Scary but my wanting animals helped gave me the courage, and Mosbrucker was with me.
The bill passed, and my stepdaughter and I were there when Gov. Inslee signed it. Such a great experience for us! Gina Mosbrucker is the voice of the people.
JILL KETZENBERG
Selah