To the editor — California has just announced that by 2035, new auto sales must be other than gasoline-powered. There is much to like about electric autos. The motors are very reliable, have high torque, are quiet, and battery technology is improving rapidly. However, we need to look behind the plug-in charger.
Subject to check, an experienced engineer from the electrical power industry told me that every million electric cars will require the equivalent of 70 full-size power plants.
Hopefully the recently approved modular nuclear plant design will be on line in the near future, because wind and sun power are not going to fill this requirement. In addition, the grid will have to be reinforced and expanded.
Since California already experiences occasional rolling brownouts, power planning will be an important element in implementing their plans for the automobile. The power requirements are not necessarily a bad thing, just more to the story.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima