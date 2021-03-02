To the editor — Regarding the editorial “Phase 2 delay could have been avoided” in the Feb. 21 YHR: Given the importance of advancing the South Central region from Phase 1 to Phase 2, I would think that the health departments and officials of the involved counties would have some interest in verifying the accuracy of the pertinent data before they are submitted to the state rather than complaining about it afterward.
I don't see how the state would be able to recognize that the information from one hospital (among all of the hospitals in the state) was incorrect and “red flag” it as was suggested in the editorial. Our local leadership has the vested interest in ensuring the correctness of the submitted data. Portraying our local leaders as heroes and the state government as villains is disingenuous. I realize that governor-bashing is a popular sport in this part of the state, but Gov. Inslee's policies (and their by-and-large acceptance and compliance by the state population) have resulted in much better per capita COVID infection and death rates than the great majority of the rest of the U.S.
Our current situation calls for more cooperation between state and local officials and less finger-pointing.
JOHN KISALA
Yakima