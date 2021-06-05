To the editor — Monuments To Our 'War Dead' Must Not Be Banished, Nor Forgotten
It's a fact of life; some history is unpleasant. Yet, "history" is meant to teach, not erase. My family in Yakima and our ancestors have fought in every major war/police-action/skirmish from the Revolutionary War to the French and Indian War to the Black Hawk War to Spanish-American War, to both World Wars, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and present-day deployments.
The Herald-Republic article: "It Happened Here: Monument at Tahoma Cemetery Honors Spanish-American War Dead" (May 31 issue). My ancestors fought in that conflict, yet they aren't buried at Yakima. When I mention "The Black Hawk War" even some highly educated people can't pinpoint that war. It was a brief war between the United States and Native American Indians. Even a young Abraham Lincoln served in that war.
My Great-Great-Grandfather Freeman Williams (1813-1891) served in that war and for his military service, he was given land in Grant County, Wisconsin. He went by the nickname 'Free Williams.' He was known for his quick wit.
We must remember that "Freedom is not FREE." Blood, trauma and regrettably, wars -- repel enemies to safeguard liberty.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas