To the editor — It is my feeling that, since the 2016 election, being a retired teacher is a very positive thing for me. The current mood in the country encourages citizens of all ages who don’t agree with someone or see those people as competitors to verbally mock and taunt them. I can well imagine that this kind of behavior is increasing at all levels in our nation’s schools.
I really didn’t observe a high level of misbehavior in my classrooms or in the halls during my 30-plus years in classrooms. If it is seen more frequently in schools today, I hope schools are aware of it and providing help to those students who are being harassed or bullied.
When a high-level politician mocks opposing political party members and is not asked by his own party to stop, I am very disappointed. The good thing is that such behavior has not yet become the political norm in the United States. However, it might.
How strongly will the voters of his own party support our “Taunter and Chief” in the upcoming 2020 election?
JOHN PUTNEY
Yakima