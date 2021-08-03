To the editor — The purpose of my writing is to reinforce the dozens of other pro-vaccine letters in an effort to further encourage increased vaccination rates and decrease transmission rates. I’m disgusted and disappointed in statements like: “My body, my choice;” “masks do no good and are unhealthy;” "this COVID thing is nothing but a government conspiracy;" another Herald writer even went so far as to say we now have herd immunity. Good grief, how can he/they not look at the numbers?
Like most people, I do not like: masking up; social distancing; paying for medical treatment of a preventable disease (COVID) for those without medical insurance; the spike of the delta variant that’s more virulent and dramatically reduces chances for herd immunity; or being poisoned by someone not vaccinated or refuses to wear a mask. How disappointing.
The solution to achieve herd immunity is glaringly apparent and remarkably safe and effective.
LARRY TADLOCK
Yakima