To the editor — We witnessed the chaotic presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden on Sept. 29. President Trump behaved like a spoiled brat throwing a temper tantrum, continually interrupting Biden and the moderator, Chris Wallace.
He repeatedly refused to condemn white supremacy, perhaps because he is one. He refused to commit to accepting the results of the election should he lose, thereby leading the country into anarchy. The world leaders viewed the debate in total disbelief. He refused to acknowledge the seriousness of the COVID-19 virus, repeating his oft quoted insistence that it is a hoax perpetrated by Democrats.
He is trying to sabotage the election, saying that it will be rigged because of mail-in voting, saying that it has been proved to be fraudulent. It has not.
I am befuddled that so many people simply close their minds to the lies and baseless rantings of the president, vowing to vote for him no matter what. Many of the political experts, including many Republicans, fear that another four years of Donald Trump will create an anarchistic state from which we will never recover.
Is this the man that you want to be president for another four years?
CHARLES ROBINSON
Prosser