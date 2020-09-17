To the editor — Climate scientists have been predicting Western wildfire seasons like this for decades. The only thing they got wrong was that their modeling did not project such extreme years until 2080-2100. This is yet another indication that climate change is occurring at a faster pace and with more intensity than most are willing to admit.
While hundreds of thousands on the West Coast were confronted with evacuation this wildfire season, we should not be surprised if, in the next five years, we see another season where millions face evacuation. More than ever we need to vote in 2020 and vote as if our lives depended on it. As many are unfortunately finding out this year, they quite literally do. Please vote for science, not fiction.
WILLIAM BOSCH
Yakima