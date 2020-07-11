To the editor — My dad returned from Belgium aboard a "ghost ship" under the supervision of the quartermaster general. Then to the Military section of Tahoma. He was a 36-year-old volunteer, and I was a bitter 6-year-old sole surviving son. They had sent my old man into combat. Cannon fodder. So I listened to veterans, read their histories. I needed answers.
Found some. Military protocols for the final rites require obligations met and rituals followed. It was understood FDR and Ike couldn't stop that German bullet. But they brought Dad home with honor and dignity. We embraced those leaders. They became the two uniformed soldiers who stepped forward and presented that carefully folded flag to Mom. It's the healing power of the warrior ethos. Never leave a fallen comrade.
It works if you have a leader. But we have elected a dumbstruck commander-in-chief now standing easy as Russians may have paid bounties for American soldiers. His silence is a cruel, cowardly, humiliating abandonment of grieving, confused families. Why would anyone inflict this?
There's a turnkey unit in the center of Dante's Ninth Circle available Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley