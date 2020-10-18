To the editor — If the men who planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan had been Black or Muslim, would you have called them a militia? I think not. They are a domestic terror group, similar to ISIS.
The Second Amendment allows for “a well-regulated militia,” which these thugs are obviously not, and “necessary to the security of a free state.” They were in direct conflict with the free state of Michigan. These men are traitors to the United States and should be treated as such. They are certainly not the “militia” that our forefathers envisioned when writing the Constitution.
LUCY STEVENS
Yakima