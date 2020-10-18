Judge finds cases against 5 in Whitmer plot can move forward

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

To the editor — If the men who planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan had been Black or Muslim, would you have called them a militia? I think not. They are a domestic terror group, similar to ISIS.

The Second Amendment allows for “a well-regulated militia,” which these thugs are obviously not, and “necessary to the security of a free state.” They were in direct conflict with the free state of Michigan. These men are traitors to the United States and should be treated as such. They are certainly not the “militia” that our forefathers envisioned when writing the Constitution.

LUCY STEVENS

Yakima