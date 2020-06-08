To the editor — The facts are these: A crime was committed. Probable cause to effect a stop and make contact with a suspect existed. Disobeying and resisting an officer's arrest occurred. An immediate call for medical aid was done upon recognizing a medical emergency was present.
This was never about race, and Mr. Floyd was not singled out for simply being black. Only the uneducated, ignorant, maliciously minded and destructively intended individuals would have the public believe otherwise.
Thanks to irresponsibly maligned posturing and reporting on social media, mass chaos has infected our country more profoundly than COVID-19 could ever produce. This havoc just perpetuates and justifies the reputation of those engaging in these acts and emphasizes their despicably deplorable behavior. These acts say nothing about the concern for Floyd's plight. The message is unrecognizable, lost, and denigrated via the burglaries and vandalism. May it be that our military can bring a swift and harsh resolve to this nonsensical calamity.
BRIAN PAUL
Yakima