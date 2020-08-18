Merchants, restaurants taking advantage of pandemic to raise prices
To the editor — What about the inflated prices forced upon consumers under the guise of the pandemic?
Merchants are claiming additional overhead and product shortages. Food vendors are adding unjustified charges to their meals because of the pandemic. Really?
Recently, my wife and I called in an order for pickup and then reported to the window to pay for it.
The prices had been inflated by 7% because of the restaurant’s inconveniences. What inconvenience? We had to pick up the order and return home to consume the meal after warming it up only to follow up by taking care of the empty containers. The restaurateur didn’t have to pay for busing the tables, cleaning the facility, the excess amount of garbage, service personnel, or 90% of the other overhead expenses of normal operation.
All of the inconvenience and added expense was on our part. In view of the fact there were approximately 15% fewer vegetables in the yakisoba, the price should go down, not up!
After all, any fool knows they won’t come down again after the excuses go away.
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima