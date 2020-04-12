To the editor — My family was dismayed to read about Jason White’s Facebook comments. That he would parade his bigotry in what was, yes, a personal Facebook account was unfortunate. He should know that elected officials should expect scrutiny. It is notable that White’s language echoes acting Navy Secretary Modly’s calling Capt. Crozier “too stupid.” Name-calling never advances discourse.
At least Modly resigned. But when a man like Donald Trump brags about sexually assaulting women and still gets elected president of the United States, we should expect that men in power will feel free to say whatever they want. Sadly, these actions only indicate the further decline of Western civilization at the hands of these powerful white men. I’d like to invite White to tender his resignation since he couldn’t possibly speak for all the good people in his district. I know better than that.
MIMI FUZIE
Yakima