To the editor — June 20, 1950, to June 20, 2020 — 70 years of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital/Virginia Mason Memorial serving the greater Yakima area. A celebration of that marker, appropriately, has had to "Stay at Home" during this most unusual time in our world. But it still needs to be recognized, particularly at such a time, that we in the greater Yakima area have quality people keeping us safe and well. An effort expended every day, for the last 70 years by the dedicated staff of Memorial.
Born in the era of polio, Memorial has committed itself to be the shepherd of health care for our area. For seven decades that unwritten contract, self-imposed, has been carried out by outstanding people who care what happens to their neighbors.
To all who have ever worked at Memorial, you stand tall among us all. We are blessed that you were, and are, there for us when we need you.
RICK LINNEWEH
Retired hospital CEO, Yakima