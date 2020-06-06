To the editor — Just a shoutout to all laid-off call center employees who worked for Virginia Mason Memorial. We should all be proud of what we did for the many patients we helped these last years. We were the first to answer the phones and many times the first friendly voice they heard. We were there through their tears and fears. We answered the calls remembering that many were hurting, and we treated them as we would wish to be treated.
I can't say enough about the patients who endured all the changes through the years and on the whole became family to us. Even when the layoff came, we stayed to the end because we knew our first duty was the patients. Layoffs cannot diminish the extraordinary work we did through many challenging times.
Also, I want to mention the help Memorial management gave everyone to find employment within the Virginia Mason family. They were on top of the situation immediately. Thank you for your help and encouragement.
SANDRA GRIFFIS
Yakima