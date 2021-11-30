Media was wrong about this month’s Rittenhouse and Arbery verdicts
To the editor — After the Rittenhouse and Arbery trials this month, we see how the radical left thinks. Only the left can protest, burn, loot and hurt people, and think that no one can touch them, and if you do protect yourself, then the media depicts you as a racist and white supremacist.
The problem with the way the left thinks is there are more people of many different ethnic groups that are against the left’s beliefs than for them. There will never be a race war in America because America is too diversified and most love the American way of life. Even with its faults, it is still the best place on Earth to live; that is why everyone wants to come here. There may be a war about peoples’ philosophy of life, but never a race war. The media will work hard to gin up the idea it is all about race, but it is not.
In the two major trials for murder this month, the media was sure because of the race of the jury that things would go a certain way. It appears the media was wrong on both trials, and the justice system worked.
JOSEPH WALKENHAUER
Yakima