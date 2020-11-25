To the editor — I listened on KIT to a fair bit of the 90-minute news conference held by Trump's legal team. The allegations made were far-reaching and disturbing. A belief in the integrity of our voting system is essential if the American public is to accept the legitimacy of election results. and it it is for this reason that the evidence of these claims should be allowed to be presented and weighed by the legal system.
The only reporting of the story by this paper was in the form of a rebuttal, using opinion terms such as "fictional tales" and "far-fetched." It was enough proof for the reporter to read that Smartmatic states on its website that "it is not associated with governments and political parties of any country," to assure him of their honesty.
The media feels it is necessary to tell us how to think about news events, many times without even fully reporting the facts. And whenever possible, uncomfortable stories go unreported altogether. Reporters used to be truth and fact seekers. Now they are merely partisan spokesman I do not consider objective or credible sources of information. The massaging and manipulation of the news has left much of the public jaded and skeptical -- a sad commentary indeed.
CLAUDIA ROHLFS
Yakima